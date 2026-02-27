EU steps towards single halal certification recognition for Indonesia exports

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU and Indonesia have agreed to continue work on Indonesia recognising the EU as a single entity for halal certification, the European Commission said.

An Indonesian delegation concluded a five-day study trip to the EU on 13 February as part of the cooperation, according to the Commission.

The Commission said the work could lead to wider recognition in Indonesia of certificates of compliance issued by EU-based bodies for activities spanning several EU Member States. It added that this is expected to make it easier to export to Indonesia products whose supply chains involve multiple EU countries.

The delegation met representatives of the European Commission, EU Member States, and EU-based trade associations and certifiers during the trip, the organisation said. Two days in Brussels covered how the EU makes decisions and the principles of the single market, which allows goods and services to move across EU countries, it added.

### Visits to Germany and Denmark

The Brussels programme also included briefings on EU inspection systems and traceability standards — methods used to track products through the supply chain — including in the agri-food and cosmetics sectors, the Commission said.

The delegation also travelled to Germany and Denmark to meet national authorities, certification bodies and industry representatives, it added.

Indonesia is the EU’s fifth-largest trading partner in the ASEAN region, the Commission said. It added that the EU and Indonesia concluded negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025.