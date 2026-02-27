EU targets firearms trafficking with tough penalties, rules on 3D printing

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has put forward a draft law to tackle firearms trafficking and other gun-related crime across the EU, including rules aimed at the illicit use of 3D printing.

The proposal, presented on 26 February, is designed to create an EU-wide framework with common definitions of firearms offences and penalties, improve cooperation between member states, and strengthen the collection and use of data, the Commission said on Thursday.

It targets “intentional acts involving illicit firearms” and does not change existing EU rules on the legal acquisition, possession and cross-border movement of firearms.

Illicit firearms enable terrorism, organised crime, gang violence and other serious offences, and technological developments such as 3D printing have increased the risk.

Under the draft directive, trafficking and manufacturing of illicit firearms would carry a maximum penalty of at least eight years in prison, while possession of illicit firearms, essential components and ammunition would carry a maximum penalty of at least five years.

Tampering with markings on firearms — such as falsifying, removing or altering markings — would have a maximum penalty of at least four years, while illicit creation, acquisition, possession and dissemination of 3D-printing blueprints for firearms would carry a maximum penalty of at least two years.

Cross-border cooperation and data sharing

Member states would be required to set up a National Firearms Focal Point to support operational cooperation, including tracing and seizing weapons trafficked across borders, according to the Commission’s proposal.

The focal points would also collect data to produce a regular “threat picture” and act as contact points for cooperation in international forums.

The plan includes a minimum dataset for registering firearms seized by law enforcement, including basic details such as the model and type of firearm.

Member states would also be required to compile existing statistics on firearms-related offences and share them with the Commission every five years.

The Commission said it will now work with the European Parliament and the Council on the next steps for the proposal.