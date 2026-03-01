Council of Europe calls for action to defuse conflict

The Council of Europe summit on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe has urged all of Europe to take action to defuse the escalating conflict in the Middle East following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which retaliated with missile attacks in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, Alain Berset highlighted the need for immediate efforts to de-escalate tensions across the Gulf while ensuring the safety of European citizens there. He also called for strict adherence to international law, including the United Nations Charter.

Berset demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities by all parties involved, stressing that the ongoing conflict is a crucial test for Europe’s role in shaping the emerging world order.

He warned that inaction by Europe cannot be seen as prudence, but as a form of abdication, as the crisis unfolds across Iran, Israel, and the Gulf.

Berset argued for establishing a common legal framework among the Council of Europe’s 46 member states. Such a framework, he said, would be vital for prosecuting violations of international law, as well as addressing the use of force and sanctions without leading to political paralysis.

He described the current global situation as one lacking in legal order, driven instead by power and double standards. Pointing to crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Venezuela, and Greenland, he expressed concern over the increasing signs of a potential breakdown of global legal structures.

Berset cautioned against viewing the situation as a binary choice between condemning or supporting nations, regardless of the nature of their regimes, citing the Venezuelan crisis as an example.

The recent escalation began on Saturday when the US and Israel launched strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by firing missiles at US allies in the Gulf region, including states hosting American military bases.

The Council of Europe, based in Strasbourg and comprising 46 member nations, is a leading institution charged with promoting democracy and human rights across the continent.

