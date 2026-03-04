EU unveils ports strategy to tackle emissions, security and trade risks

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has adopted an EU Ports Strategy setting out measures it says will boost the competitiveness, resilience, security and sustainability of Europe’s ports.

Ports handle around 74% of the EU’s external trade, moving about 3.4 billion tonnes of goods and nearly 395 million passengers each year, according to the Commission statement issued on Wednesday.

The sector supports more than 423,000 direct jobs.

The Commission said ports are increasingly operating as multi-functional industrial hubs and face simultaneous demands to expand capacity, cut emissions, increase digital capability and strengthen security.

The Strategy lists actions across five areas: competitiveness and digitalisation; the energy transition and clean industries; security; access to finance; and skills and jobs.

Plans include developing EU criteria and guiding principles for funding and investment in ports located in non-EU countries, and producing guidance on foreign ownership and control for ports identified as “strategic dual-use infrastructure”, meaning facilities with both civilian and potential defence uses.

Security, energy and skills measures

On security, the Commission said it will update guidance for ports to reflect emerging threats and will carry out an EU-wide cybersecurity risk assessment to identify key risks and mitigation measures.

To tackle drug trafficking, it said it will build on the European Ports Alliance — a public-private partnership — by establishing frameworks for assessing ports in non-EU countries and for background checks for port workers.

The Commission also stated it will work on better alignment of customs controls across EU ports, alongside improved security protocols worldwide.

On decarbonisation, the Commission said it will seek faster permit-granting and assessment procedures for strategic energy and environmental port projects, and that an upcoming Electrification Action Plan will support port electrification, access to the electricity grid and the deployment of clean energy.

The Commission also announced a new Pact for Skills for the ports sector focused on upskilling, reskilling and inclusion of workers, and said it will prepare guidance on maritime safety rules for port workers on board ships and on the safe handling of alternative fuels in ports.

A high-level Maritime Industries and Ports Board will be set up to support implementation, chaired by the responsible Commissioner and executive vice-presidents.

“With our EU Ports and Industrial Maritime Strategies, we are equipping Europe’s ports, shipping and shipbuilding sectors to lead the clean energy transition, secure trade and defence, and remain globally competitive,” Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas said.

The EU Ports Strategy was adopted alongside an EU Industrial Maritime Strategy covering shipbuilding and shipping.