EU pledges €1 million relief as Sri Lanka battles cyclone aftermath

Credit: European Union 2026

The EU has allocated an additional €1 million — more than 370 million Sri Lankan rupees — to help address the continuing humanitarian impact of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

The funding will be delivered through humanitarian partner organisations and is intended to support the provision of basic services, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday.

It said the new allocation adds to assistance mobilised immediately after the cyclone struck in late November 2025.

Ditwah triggered widespread flooding and landslides across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka and caused extensive damage to homes, livelihoods and critical infrastructure.

Earlier EU support after Cyclone Ditwah

Previous EU assistance included €2.35 million in emergency humanitarian funding delivered through partner organisations, the EEAS said.

Engineering expertise and in-kind assistance were also offered by France, Germany, Italy and Luxembourg to support Sri Lanka’s national emergency response and on-the-ground coordination.