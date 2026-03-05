EU tackles cross-border supply limits threatening consumer choice

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a four-week call for evidence on plans to tackle “territorial supply constraints” that can stop retailers buying goods in one EU country and reselling them in another.

Territorial supply constraints are practices by some large manufacturers that restrict retailers or wholesalers from sourcing products across borders without objective justification, according to the Commission’s latest statement released on Thursday.

Such barriers can limit consumer choice and contribute to price differences for everyday consumer goods across the EU.

The Commission said the issue was flagged in its Single Market Strategy, adopted on 21 May 2025, where territorial supply constraints in retail and wholesale were listed among the “Terrible Ten” barriers to the EU’s Single Market.

Who can respond and how

Public authorities, businesses, consumers, civil society groups, social partners and academics are being invited to share views and experiences of territorial supply constraints, the Commission said.

Contributions can be submitted through the Commission’s “Have your say” portal.

The call for evidence is available in English and will be published in all EU languages, remaining open for four weeks once published.