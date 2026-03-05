EU green light for €200m boost to Spain's EV supply chain industries

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has approved a €200 million Spanish state aid scheme to support new manufacturing capacity linked to the electric vehicle supply chain, including batteries, energy storage and hydrogen technologies.

The funding will be provided as direct grants for investments that expand production capacity for technologies used in electric vehicles, including projects using secondary raw materials, the Commission announced on Thursday.

The scheme also covers manufacturing of key components for these technologies, as well as the production or recovery of critical raw materials needed for them.

Companies across Spain will be able to apply, and aid can be awarded until 30 June 2026.

Approved under EU state aid rules

The Commission said it cleared the measure under its Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, a set of EU rules adopted on 25 June 2025 that allows governments to support certain industries while staying within state aid limits.

The framework allows member states to grant several types of support until 31 December 2030, including schemes for renewable energy and energy storage, temporary electricity price relief for energy-intensive users, measures to cut emissions from industrial processes, and support to build clean technology manufacturing capacity.