EU skills initiative targets car industry jobs in green transition push

Credit: Unsplash.com

Europe’s Union of Skills initiative has marked its first anniversary with a list of new EU projects and proposals aimed at boosting education, training and lifelong learning across the bloc.

The initiative is focused on addressing labour shortages and supporting workers and businesses as the economy changes through the green and digital transitions, the European Commission said in an update on 5 March 2026.

Among the measures launched over the past year is a €14.5 million Skills Guarantee Pilot, which is open for applications and is targeted at workers in the car industry and its supply chain who are at risk of unemployment.

The Commission has also proposed a Council Recommendation on “human capital” that, if adopted, would support EU countries in prioritising investment and reforms linked to education and skills.

A European Skills High-Level Board has been set up, chaired by former European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, bringing together businesses, education and training providers, and social partners to provide advice on tackling skills shortages.

An EU-run European Skills Intelligence Observatory has also started work to provide data and forecasts on skills needs and how those compare with the skills produced by education and training systems.

Next steps and education-focused measures

The Commission said it is preparing a Skills Portability Initiative to make it easier to have skills and qualifications recognised across borders.

It is also working on a new European strategy for vocational education and training, after noting that six out of seven shortage occupations in the EU are in vocational or technical fields.

Other upcoming plans listed by the Commission include a Basic Skills Support Scheme for children and young people who struggle with literacy and digital skills, a 2030 Roadmap on Digital Education, and an EU Teachers and Trainers Agenda.

The Commission also noted existing programmes linked to the initiative include the Pact for Skills, which it said has grown to 4,000 members and includes 20 large-scale skills partnerships and 22 regional skills partnerships.

Half of EU member states are now piloting or planning Individual Learning Accounts — described as virtual wallets with training entitlements — to make it easier for people to upgrade their skills or learn new ones.