EU unveils strategy to balance today's gains with future generations' needs

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has adopted its first Strategy on Intergenerational Fairness, setting out measures intended to embed longer-term thinking in policymaking and give young people a stronger voice.

The strategy is based on the idea that decisions taken now should balance benefits and burdens between people today and future generations, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Among the actions announced is an “intergenerational fairness index” designed to measure how well countries are protecting the future of younger and future generations.

The EU executive also plans to develop a “future literacy” policymaking toolkit for public administrations across EU countries.

A demography forum will be organised to exchange views on demographic developments.

The strategy also includes a “Voices of the Future” initiative inviting local and regional authorities to take part in shaping their regions’ future.

Linked to wider EU and UN work

The Commission said the strategy is intended to provide a common direction for existing EU initiatives that it says contribute to intergenerational fairness, including work on inclusive education and affordable housing.

It was adopted amid broader international efforts to incorporate longer-term approaches to planning and policymaking.

At the 2024 UN Summit of the Future, the EU and its member states endorsed the Pact for the Future and the Declaration on Future Generations.