EU-backed €1.5 billion boost for Ukraine targets dual-use tech and shelters

Credit: Unsplash.com

Eight new programmes worth €1.5 billion have been endorsed under the EU-backed Ukraine Investment Framework to help Ukraine address urgent economic and social needs.

The package is designed to unlock €3.4 billion in new investments and will support sectors including energy, education, connectivity, agriculture and small businesses, the Commission informed on Thursday.

Funding will also cover the construction of shelters in education facilities, it added.

For the first time, the framework will allocate resources to dual-use technologies and strategic industries — meaning technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes — following a commitment announced at the EU-Ukraine Investment Conference last November.

Who backed the plan and how it will be delivered

The sixth Steering Board of the Ukraine Investment Framework was chaired by the European Commission and brought together EU member states, observers from the European Parliament, the Government and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Government of Norway, and European and international financial institutions.

The programmes will be implemented by financing institutions including the EBRD, IBRD, KfW and IFC, as well as new partners Finnvera, BPIFrance and CDP.

To date, €8.4 billion has been allocated under the framework, representing 90% of its total capacity, and these allocations are expected to mobilise €25.2 billion in investments in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Investment Framework is part of the EU’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility and is backed by financial instruments totalling €9.5 billion.