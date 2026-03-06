EU tackles housing crisis with Affordable Housing Act consultation

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a public consultation to gather evidence and expert feedback ahead of a proposed Affordable Housing Act, with deadlines in late March and early April 2026.

People and organisations can respond to a “call for evidence” through the Commission’s Have Your Say portal by 3 April 2026, according to the notice issued on Friday.

It also published a separate, more detailed questionnaire for expert input, with responses due by 29 March 2026.

The Commission said the questionnaire covers topics including how to identify areas under housing stress, how to address the impact of short-term rentals on affordability while preserving their benefits, and what additional supply and demand measures may be needed in places facing housing pressure.

Workshops planned as part of consultation

A series of workshops is also planned as part of the consultation process, the Commission said.

One session on 17 March is open to member state representatives, while a 23 March workshop is for representatives from regions, cities and major tourist destinations and their associations at EU and national level.

A third workshop on 30 March is open to other stakeholders, according to the notice.

The consultation comes as “Europe is facing an acute housing crisis”, felt most strongly in large cities and popular tourist destinations, the Commission said.

The lack of affordable housing was the most urgent concern for Europeans living in cities in a Eurobarometer survey published in June 2025.

The Commission presented a European Affordable Housing Plan on 16 December 2025, describing it as support for Member States’ housing policies while respecting the principle of subsidiarity — meaning decisions should be taken as close as possible to citizens.

The plan included work towards a new Affordable Housing Act, with a central component expected to be a legislative initiative on short-term rentals.