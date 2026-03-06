EU launches newsletter marking pivotal year for European social dialogue pact

The signing of the Pact for European Social Dialogue on 5 March 2025. Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has launched a new European Social Dialogue Newsletter to mark one year since the Pact for European Social Dialogue was signed.

The pact was signed on 5 March 2025 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice President Roxana Mînzatu, alongside European cross-industry social partners, the Commission said on Friday.

The pact is described as focusing on strengthening the role of social partners — organisations representing employers and workers — in shaping labour market policies, as well as supporting quality jobs and social dialogue across Europe.

Twice-yearly publication

The newsletter will be published twice a year and will highlight key developments in EU-level social dialogue during 2025, the Commission said.

It was prepared with support from the Network for Analysis and Promotion of EU Social Dialogue, which is funded by the European Commission and managed by Eurofound.