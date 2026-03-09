Dangerous product alerts rise 13% as EU strengthens safety rules

Credit: Unsplash.com

Alerts about dangerous non-food products in the EU rose 13% last year to 4,671, the highest total recorded, according to the European Commission’s annual Safety Gate report.

Safety Gate is the EU’s rapid warning system for unsafe non-food products, used by authorities across the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA) to share information and take action, the Commission said.

Cosmetics and toys made up more than half of all cases flagged through the system.

Follow-up actions reported by authorities rose 35% over the same period, including withdrawing or recalling products, stopping items at borders and removing listings from online marketplaces.

Online marketplaces and updated rules

Product safety rules have been updated in recent years, including through the General Product Safety Regulation, which took effect in 2024, according to the report.

The regulation requires online marketplaces operating in the EU to register in the Safety Gate Portal and provide a single point of contact.

More than 1,200 online marketplaces had registered by the end of 2025.