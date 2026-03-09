EU scrutinises Amazon, Apple, Meta under stricter Digital Markets Act rules

Credit: Unsplash.com

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft have filed updated reports with the European Commission on how they are complying with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, covering changes made over the past year.

The six companies were designated as “gatekeepers” under the Digital Markets Act on 6 September 2023, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Under the law — known as the DMA — gatekeepers are large digital firms subject to specific rules on how they run key online services.

The companies also submitted updated independently audited reports on their consumer profiling techniques.

Reports to be published online

Public versions of the updated compliance reports will be made accessible on the Commission’s dedicated DMA webpage, it added.

Non-confidential summaries of the updated consumer profiling reports will also be published on the Commission’s DMA webpage.

The Commission said it will carry out a detailed analysis of the reports and assess how effective the updated measures are in meeting the DMA’s obligations, with its work informed by input from interested third parties and ongoing regulatory dialogue and proceedings.