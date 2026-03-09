EU seeks public input on sweeping ocean and coastal economy reforms

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened three EU-wide “calls for evidence” inviting public input on new initiatives linked to Europe’s sustainable blue economy.

The consultations cover a planned European Ocean Observation Initiative, an EU Coastal Communities Strategy and a long-term plan titled “Fisheries and Aquaculture — Vision 2040,” the Commission announced on Monday.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit views to help shape impact assessments and future legislative proposals.

The European Ocean Observation Initiative is described as a framework the Commission wants to design with stakeholder input, with the stated intention of incorporating views from across interested groups.

The EU Coastal Communities Strategy is intended to develop a more coherent approach across EU sectoral policies, initiatives and funding tools.

It added that the strategy is meant to make it easier for member states — particularly smaller ones — to develop national strategies for coastal areas and communities.

Fisheries and aquaculture plan looks to 2040

The Commission said “Fisheries and Aquaculture — Vision 2040” will be based on linking existing Commission work, including the “Fishers of the Future” foresight study, the European Ocean Pact and an ongoing evaluation of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy — the framework that sets rules for managing EU fisheries.

Links to the consultations and published initiatives were made available through the Commission’s “Have your say” portal.