EU approves €150m Romanian plan to unlock electricity storage capacity

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has approved a €150 million Romanian state aid scheme to support new electricity storage projects.

Romania notified the Commission of the plan under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, a set of EU rules adopted on 25 June 2025 that allows certain types of national support for the green transition until 31 December 2030, the Commission noted in a statement on Friday.

The scheme is designed to support the installation of at least 2,174 megawatt-hours (MWh) of new electricity storage capacity.

Aid will be provided as investment grants for new standalone battery energy storage systems, and projects will be selected through a competitive tendering process.

The scheme will be financed by the EU Modernisation Fund.

How the approval fits EU state aid rules

The Commission said the Romanian measure met the conditions of the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, including that support will be awarded via competitive bidding and granted before 31 December 2030.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published later under case number SA.121308 in the Commission’s state aid register, once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.

The scheme is Romania’s first approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, Teresa Ribera, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, pointed out.