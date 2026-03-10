EU seeks stability as Qatar pledges reliable energy supplies

Credit: Unsplash.com

A senior European Commission energy official held virtual talks with Qatar’s energy minister on Tuesday about the impact of regional conflict on global energy markets and the security of supplies.

Ditte Juul-Jorgensen, Director-General for Energy at the European Commission, met Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the Commission revealed in a statement.

The discussions covered the effects of the ongoing regional conflict on the global energy industry and ways to ensure secure energy supplies.

Qatar reiterates supply commitment

Qatar said it remained committed to being a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening its long-standing energy cooperation with the EU.

The Commission said it expressed the EU’s solidarity with Qatar in light of current regional tensions and reaffirmed the importance it places on the stability and security of global energy supply.