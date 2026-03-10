North Atlantic mackerel talks stall as overfishing fears clash with diplomacy

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU-led talks between coastal states on sharing North Atlantic mackerel ended without agreement after a meeting on 5 and 6 March.

The European Union, acting as chair of the consultations, had called the meeting to continue discussions on a comprehensive sharing arrangement and sustainable management of what it described as an “ailing” fishery, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

No progress was made despite what the Commission described as prior assurances from several parties that they would show “constructive flexibility.”

The EU said it had approached the negotiations with “openness and flexibility” to help facilitate an agreement.

Concerns over scientific advice and overfishing

The EU has raised concerns about following scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) — a body that provides science-based guidance on fish stocks — and about limiting overfishing by Russia, the Commission pointed out.

The statement said the EU had argued it was meeting its obligations as a “coastal state”, referring to rights and responsibilities set out under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Commission said it would continue working towards a solution that recognises the interests of the EU and Greenland, adding that the EU was the only party to have set its “legitimate share” in a stable manner.

All partners were expected to take “immediate and meaningful steps” to support rebuilding the stock, the EU executive said, adding that without action both the resource and the sector that depend on it would remain at risk.