EU plans tougher energy poverty measures amid rising household costs

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has published a “Citizens’ Energy Package” that it said is intended to help cut energy bills, reduce energy poverty and make it easier for people to take part in the clean energy transition.

Nearly one in 10 people in Europe cannot afford to adequately heat their homes, while a growing number cannot properly cool their living spaces in summer, according to Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen, cited by the Commission on Tuesday.

More than 30 million Europeans report struggling to pay their utility bills on time, he added.

Retail electricity prices across the EU remain higher than before the energy crisis, largely because of external factors affecting wholesale prices such as global supply patterns, weather-related changes in wind and hydropower generation, and winter cold spells that increase demand.

The Commission said taxes and levies make up 25% of household electricity prices on average, and it will support EU countries in reducing those charges for households.

What the package covers

The package includes measures intended to make energy markets simpler for consumers to navigate, including access to clearer information and options to switch to cheaper offers.

It also sets out support for “energy communities” — groups of people, businesses or local organisations that jointly produce, use or share energy — and for more flexible retail electricity contracts.

The Commission also said the package includes stronger protections for vulnerable and energy-poor households, including enhanced safeguards against disconnections.

Further guidance for member states is due on energy communities, retail contract flexibility and consumer protection, alongside calls for proposals under the EU’s LIFE programme to tackle energy poverty.