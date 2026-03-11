EU begins legal steps against 20 countries over delayed energy reporting

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened infringement procedures against 20 EU countries over missing energy and climate reporting and planning deadlines, according to its latest package of infringement decisions.

Austria and Romania have been sent letters of formal notice for not providing all required information in their integrated national energy and climate progress reports, which were due by 15 March 2025, the Commission said on Wednesday.

These reports are meant to update the EU on how each country is progressing with its national energy and climate plan for 2021–2030.

Under EU rules, member states must report every two years on progress towards targets across five areas of EU energy policy, including cutting emissions and improving energy efficiency.

Austria and Romania now have two months to respond, and the Commission can move to the next stage of the legal process if their replies are not satisfactory.

Building renovation plans also overdue

Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden have also received letters of formal notice for failing to submit draft National Building Renovation Plans by the 31 December 2025 deadline, the Commission said.

The draft plans are required under the updated Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which sets rules aimed at improving how efficiently buildings use energy and reducing emissions.

The countries have two months to respond, and the Commission may issue a reasoned opinion if it does not receive a satisfactory response.

Belgium was separately sent a letter of formal notice for failing to notify an amended risk-preparedness plan and a draft updated risk-preparedness plan for the electricity sector under EU rules designed to prevent or limit the impact of electricity supply disruptions.

Belgium has two months to respond, and the case could also be escalated if the reply is not satisfactory.