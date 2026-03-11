Frankfurt secures site for European School after years of uncertainty

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Central Bank has welcomed a decision by the City of Frankfurt to use the former Deutsche Bundesbank headquarters in north-west Frankfurt as the future site of the European School Frankfurt.

The decision provides a long-term location for the European School Frankfurt (ESF), which serves families linked to European institutions and internationally mobile employers, the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

“After many years of uncertainty, a promising path forwards for the future ESF site has finally emerged following the ECB’s firm engagement,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

She declared she hoped Frankfurt authorities would make “swift progress” so the new school site could open “as soon as possible”.

“This is very positive news for the thousands of families who rely on the ESF,” Lagarde added.

Interim arrangements requested during transition

Alongside the long-term plan, the ECB said it has asked the City of Frankfurt to provide a reliable interim solution so pupils can continue their education without interruption during the move.

The ECB added it appreciated the collaboration with the City of Frankfurt and expected continued close engagement.