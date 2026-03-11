Europol operation uncovers €31m illegal waste trade spanning five continents

Credit: Europol

An international policing operation led by Europol and carried out across five continents in 2025 led to 337 arrests and the seizure of more than 127,000 tonnes of waste linked to organised crime.

The year-long operation, codenamed Custos Viridis, involved law enforcement partners from 71 countries and a number of international organisations, Europol announced on Wednesday.

It targeted networks suspected of illegal waste trafficking and pollution offences, as well as related crimes including money laundering, tax evasion and corruption.

Authorities carried out 1,048 inspections worldwide during the operation.

Seized items included 127,149 tonnes of waste, 602 tonnes of polluting agents and 75 tonnes of plant protection products — chemicals used to control pests and weeds in farming — along with 2.3 tonnes of mercury.

Nearly €10 million was seized in cash and bank accounts, alongside “key evidence”, 130 vehicles, heavy machinery, firearms, apartments and companies.

Waste exports, illegal gases and mercury-linked mining

Several organised crime networks were identified as trafficking waste within Europe and exporting waste to Africa, Asia and Latin America, Europol said.

The seized waste included end-of-life vehicles, scrap metal, plastics, used solar panels, waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), tyres and textile waste.

Investigators estimated the commercial value of the illicit trade in fluorinated greenhouse gases — known as FGas and used in some refrigeration and air-conditioning systems — could range from €15 million to €20 million depending on the final destination.

The seized waste types could generate illicit profits of at least €31 million.

Europol also reported an increased illicit trade in FGas originating from Asia and entering the EU through western borders or via North Africa, and said networks were involved in illegal gold mining using hazardous chemicals including mercury and cyanide.