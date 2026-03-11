EU demands action from Israel after deadly settler attacks in West Bank

Credit: Openverse

The EU has demanded action from Israel after six Palestinians were killed in the West Bank since 28 February in attacks by extremist Israeli settlers.

The EU declared that “the level of violence in the West Bank is unacceptable”, and reported that many more Palestinian communities had been attacked, with property damaged and livelihoods destroyed, according to a statement by the European External Action Service (EEAS) released on Wednesday.

People have been displaced from their homes and left without shelter as a result of the violence, it added.

Calls for action and accountability

The EU called on Israeli authorities to take “immediate and effective action” to prevent further attacks against Palestinian civilians, the EEAS said.

It also urged Israel to ensure accountability for those responsible, warning that impunity for such acts risks provoking further violence.

The EU urged the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law to protect the Palestinian population in the occupied territory.