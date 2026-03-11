EU opens applications for key aviation safety appeal roles

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened applications for experts to join the Board of Appeal of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), with a deadline of 31 May 2026..

EASA is an EU agency that oversees aviation safety and environmental protection in civil aviation, and it is based in Cologne, Germany, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

Under EU rules, EASA can issue certificates, register declarations, investigate undertakings and levy fees and charges.

The Board of Appeal is responsible for ruling on appeals against EASA decisions in those areas.

The Board of Appeal can also decide on appeals against individual EASA decisions relating to the EU Flight Emissions Label, a scheme linked to information on flight emissions.

How appointments will work

The Board of Appeal sits within EASA’s administrative structure but takes decisions independently, according to the Commission.

The call for expressions of interest is intended to draw up a list of qualified candidates from which EASA’s Management Board can appoint a chairperson, members and alternate members.

Being placed on the Commission’s list does not guarantee appointment.

Further details are published in the call for expression of interest, the Commission said.