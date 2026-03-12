EU jobs network tackles AI ethics, green skills, and fair recruitment

Credit: European Commission

EU public employment services across Europe said they focused in 2025 on anticipating labour market and skills needs, improving career guidance, and stepping up early support for people at risk of unemployment.

The European Network of Public Employment Services (PES) said in its annual report that 2025 was a year of transition for it after it appointed a new Chair and first Vice-Chair, the European Commission reported on Thursday.

Its work this year included developing labour market and “skills intelligence” — collecting and using information to help predict which skills employers will need — and promoting skills-based approaches in employment services.

The network also worked on job-to-job transitions, along with new partnerships with private employment services.

Support for “green skills” and jobs included publishing a toolkit to help services identify skills needs linked to the green transition.

Fair recruitment of third-country nationals — people from outside the EU — was another focus, with public employment services sharing practices on pre-departure orientation, working with employers and supporting integration after arrival.

AI and ethics framework

Digitalisation remained a core priority, including a study and a podcast on how artificial intelligence could be used in public employment services, according to the annual update.

A dedicated working group also helped develop a common framework for ethical standards for AI use in employment services.

The network said it contributed to EU policy initiatives in 2025, including an opinion paper linked to the review of the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan, and discussions on the Fair Labour Mobility Package.

Looking ahead to 2026, upskilling and reskilling will remain at the top of the agenda, with continued work on “taxonomies” — shared classifications designed to help people carry recognised skills between jobs and countries — the PES Network said.

Preparations will continue for the fifth cycle of “Benchlearning”, a programme of assessments intended to support the modernisation of public employment services across Europe.