EU evaluates public feedback on merging digital markets, GDPR enforcement

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission and the European Data Protection Board have published more than 100 submissions to a public consultation on draft guidance for how the Digital Markets Act and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation should work together.

The consultation attracted responses from small and medium-sized businesses, trade and business associations, large online platforms designated as “gatekeepers”, civil society and consumer groups, academics, think tanks, law firms and individual citizens, the Commission and the EDPB said in a statement on Thursday.

The Digital Markets Act sets rules for the biggest digital platforms to curb anti-competitive behaviour, while the GDPR is the EU’s main data protection law.

Respondents broadly backed the idea of joint guidelines and closer coordination between regulators enforcing the two laws.

The Commission and the EDPB declared they are assessing the submissions to decide whether to revise the draft guidance.

Final guidance due late 2026

The final joint guidelines are expected to be adopted in the last quarter of 2026, the Commission and the EDPB said.

All individual contributions have been published online, with links available on the Commission’s Digital Markets Act website and the EDPB website.