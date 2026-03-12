AI translation tools under scrutiny in new EU-backed student project

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation (DG Translation) has invited students from the European Master’s in Translation (EMT) network to take part in a project assessing how well AI language models work in EU languages.

Students on EMT programmes — a network of university master’s courses in translation recognised by the EU — will be able to contribute to work aimed at improving the evaluation of AI models across different European languages, according to a statement published by the European Commission on Wednesday.

The project will involve examining how AI models perform and how that performance is measured, with a focus on making the tools better suited to EU languages.

Focus on evaluation of AI for EU languages

The Commission said the work brings together language professionals and AI engineers, and the project will give students insight into how linguistic skills and AI development can be combined.

It added that participants will also be able to explore potential career paths linked to language technology as part of the project.