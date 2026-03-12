EU-backed grants offer lifeline to Ukraine’s small farmers in war-torn west

Credit: Unsplash.com

Ukrainian agricultural enterprises in seven western regions can apply for grants of up to US$150,000 to develop “aggregation models” for berry and vegetable production.

The grant programme has been launched through Ukraine’s State Agrarian Registry (SAR), and is being implemented by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with financial support from the European Union, in cooperation with Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed in a release on Thursday.

Eligible applicants are producers in Chernivetska, Ivano-Frankivska, Khmelnytska, Lvivska, Ternopilska, Volynska and Zakarpatska oblasts.

The programme is focused on “aggregation models” — arrangements that bring small-scale farmers together around shared infrastructure, product processing and access to markets — with the aim of combining volumes and meeting market requirements.

Applicants must show they are ready to integrate small-scale farmers into their business processes, including through transparent procurement agreements, access to infrastructure and training opportunities.

Applications open until April 2026

Applications can be submitted via the State Agrarian Registry until 17 April 2026, according to the statement.

Successful applicants must co-invest between 30% and 60% of the total project cost, depending on the category of aggregator.

In a previous cycle of the aggregation models grant programme piloted in 2025, aggregator enterprises in four oblasts received more than UAH 33 million in grants in total, with funding used for items including cold storage facilities, processing equipment, sorting lines, X-ray inspection systems, solar power installations and transport equipment.