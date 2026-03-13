EU, South Korea unite to tackle high-impact greenhouse gases

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The European Union’s delegation to South Korea will host an expert seminar in Seoul on 25 March on cutting and managing fluorinated gases, known as F-gases, through the EU–Korea Green Partnership Programme.

F-gases are greenhouse gases used in modern equipment and manufacturing, and they can have a high global warming potential — meaning they trap far more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide — even in small amounts, the European External Action Service (EEAS) noted in a release on Thursday.

The event will bring together policymakers, industry representatives and technical experts from the EU and South Korea to share approaches to reducing and managing F-gases across key sectors, according to the EU delegation.

Participants will hear an overview of EU and South Korean policy frameworks, alongside industrial perspectives and business practices.

Focus on containment, certification and key industries

Topics will include how F-gases are managed, certification systems, technologies and containment measures designed to prevent emissions, the EEAS said.

Panel discussions will include speakers linked to heating, cooling, refrigeration and semiconductor industries.

The seminar is scheduled for 3pm to 6pm Korean Standard Time on Wednesday 25 March at the Kensington Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, with registration available online.