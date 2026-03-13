EU meets to tackle Ukraine war as Middle East conflict escalates

Credit: Openverse

EU foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels on 16 March to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East following the outbreak of war involving the US, Israel and Iran, and the EU’s relations with its Southern Neighbourhood.

The meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council will be chaired by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Thursday.

Ministers are set to hold an informal exchange of views by videoconference with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, before discussing Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Middle East and EU neighbourhood ties

EU foreign affairs ministers will also discuss the Middle East “in light of the latest developments” after the outbreak of war between the US, Israel and Iran, and the effects across the region, the EEAS said.

The Council will then exchange views on EU relations with the “Southern Neighbourhood” — a term used by the EU for nearby countries to its south across the Mediterranean — including a review of the implementation of the Pact for the Mediterranean launched in October 2025.

Separate discussions are planned around the main meeting, including an informal breakfast exchange on the European security strategy.

Over lunch, ministers will be joined by India’s minister for external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for an informal discussion on bilateral relations.