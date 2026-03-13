EU backs renewal of UN Syria inquiry, citing justice in transition

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The European Union has called for the United Nations’ Commission of Inquiry on Syria to have its mandate renewed, saying the body remains essential during the country’s transition.

A statement delivered on behalf of the EU at the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday declared that the Commission’s documentation of alleged violations of international human rights law could support “victim-centred accountability,” the European External Action Service announced on Friday.

The EU welcomed what it described as constructive engagement and access granted to the investigators over the past year by Syria’s transitional government.

It also encouraged the transitional authorities to continue co-operating with UN bodies and to grant them full access, naming the Commission of Inquiry, the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism — a UN body that helps collect and analyse evidence of serious crimes in Syria — and the Independent Institution on Missing Persons, as well as the UN human rights office (OHCHR).

The EU urged “all actors” to refrain from violence, ensure the safety and protection of civilians and uphold international law and universal human rights, with particular attention to women’s rights and the rights of the child.

Funding pledge and accountability

All those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses — past and present — must be held accountable and brought to justice, the EU said.

It also stated that a “pluralistic civic space”, including free and independent media, was key to the success of Syria’s transition.

It committed €620 million in 2026 and 2027 to support Syria’s socio-economic recovery and reconstruction.

The EU ended by asking the commissioners for views on how the international community could best support Syrian capacities to ensure comprehensive transitional justice.