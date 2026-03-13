EU-backed research scheme opens new doors for Algeria, Jordan, Morocco

Credit: Unsplash.com

Researchers and institutions in Algeria, Jordan and Morocco will be able to join an online information day on 18 March about EU-funded Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions under the Horizon Europe research programme.

The session, organised by the MSCA-GLOPOL project and funded by the European Commission, is due to bring together researchers, universities, research organisations and other stakeholders from the three countries, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Thursday.

The focus will be on MSCA Staff Exchanges, a scheme that supports international research collaboration by enabling staff to take part in exchanges between participating organisations.

Participants will be given an overview of MSCA funding opportunities and guidance on how to take part, including support on preparing proposals and understanding evaluation criteria.

What the session will cover

The programme includes information on the 2026 call for MSCA Staff Exchanges and where potential applicants can look for partners, including the European Commission’s Funding & Tenders Portal and the MSCA Matchmaking Platform, the EEAS said.

The session is open to organisations from academic and non-academic sectors, including public institutions and private-sector stakeholders.

The event will run online from 10:00 to 12:30 Morocco time, 11:00 to 13:30 Algeria time, and 13:00 to 15:30 Jordan time.