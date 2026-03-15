Zelenskyy wants tighter control over sale of Ukrainian drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine. Credit: AFP/Belga

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his intent to strengthen government oversight on the international sale of drones manufactured in Ukraine.

The announcement comes as the president highlights the expertise of Ukrainian forces in drone technology.

Since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine has reportedly sent drone specialists to several Gulf nations to assist in countering Iranian-made Shahed drones.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy raised concerns that foreign entities could purchase drones from Ukrainian companies without government approval.

“Unfortunately, some government representatives or businesses are trying to bypass the Ukrainian state to procure specific equipment. This is currently happening,” he stated, without disclosing the countries involved.

He warned companies that fail to abide by government oversight of “unpleasant measures” and instructed his ministers to develop “systemic solutions” to the issue.

Zelenskyy revealed that both the Ministry of Defence and private sector stakeholders have been briefed on the matter, noting Ukraine’s drone production and expertise could become as lucrative as the oil industry.

Years of Russian drone attacks have equipped Ukraine’s military with valuable experience in combating these inexpensive, mass-produced devices.

Ukraine has developed advanced jamming technologies and interceptor drones, capabilities it has offered to share with international partners.

However, US President Donald Trump downplayed Ukraine’s assistance in counter-drone efforts, stating in an interview with Fox News that it was “not needed.”

Meanwhile, Iran dismissed Ukraine’s drone support to Gulf countries as “purely symbolic.” Tehran went further, claiming Ukraine had entered “a phase of direct confrontation” and warning that “its entire territory” is now “a legitimate target.”

Related News