EU eyes investment boost in Vietnam amid global business drive

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European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela will visit Hanoi from 23 to 25 March to promote increased EU investment in Vietnam through the EU’s Global Gateway programme.

Síkela is due to attend the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum in Hanoi on 24 March, where new EU investments in Vietnam will be announced alongside the European private sector, the European External Action Service announced on Monday.

The Commissioner said the EU wanted to support job creation and a shift towards a more sustainable economy in Vietnam through investments in clean energy and modern transport.

The forum will focus on clean energy and sustainable transport, described as Global Gateway priority areas in Vietnam.

Those areas also link to Vietnam’s commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership — an international framework to help countries move away from fossil fuels while supporting workers and communities — which the EU co-leads.

European firms to join delegation

Síkela will be joined by European Investment Bank Vice-President Nicola Beer and will lead a delegation of European companies to explore investment opportunities, with a focus on sustainable transport, according to the statement.

Global Gateway is the EU’s programme for investment in areas including digital networks, energy and transport, and aims to mobilise up to €400 billion in public and private investment globally between 2021 and 2027.