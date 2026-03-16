EU transport trade surplus hits €36b as sea and air dominate

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EU countries recorded a €36.3 billion surplus in trade in transport services with countries outside the bloc in 2024.

Exports of transport services — such as shipping, aviation and courier activities — totalled €258.7 billion, while imports were valued at €222.4 billion, Eurostat announced on Monday.

Both exports and imports rose compared with 2023, increasing by 3.6% and 4.7% respectively.

Most of the trade involved sea and air transport. Sea transport accounted for 52.4% of exports and 44.6% of imports, while air transport made up 27.7% of exports and 29.7% of imports.

Other transport services represented 15.3% of exports and 21.6% of imports, while postal and courier services accounted for 4.6% of exports and 4.1% of imports.

The US and UK led as partners

The United States was the largest destination for EU transport services exports in 2024, at €45.9 billion — 17.8% of the total — followed by the United Kingdom at €35.6 billion (13.7%) and Switzerland at €21.4 billion (8.3%), Eurostat said.

China (excluding Hong Kong) ranked fourth at €20.5 billion (7.9%), with Singapore fifth at €11.2 billion (4.3%).

The same five economies were also the biggest suppliers of transport services to the EU.

Imports from the United States were valued at €35.6 billion (16.0%), followed by the UK at €24.1 billion (10.8%) and China (excluding Hong Kong) at €16.9 billion (7.6%).

Switzerland supplied €15.1 billion (6.8%) and Singapore €11.9 billion (5.3%).