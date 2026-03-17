First-time asylum claims plummet across EU, surge in repeat applications

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Asylum applications in EU countries fell to 47,650 first-time claims in December 2025, down 23% on a year earlier and 13% on November.

There were also 9,255 subsequent applications — made by people who had previously applied — up 29% compared with December 2024 but down 19% from the month before, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

Venezuelans were the largest group of first-time asylum applicants in December, with 6,675 people, followed by Afghans (4,900), Bangladeshis (3,190) and Syrians (2,025).

Italy (9,985), Spain (9,655), France (8,230) and Germany (6,530) received the most first-time applications, accounting for 72% of the EU total.

Across the EU, there were 10.6 first-time applicants per 100,000 people in December, with the highest rates recorded in Greece (39.1), Ireland (22.9) and Spain (19.7), based on population figures as of 1 January 2025.

Unaccompanied minors and asylum decisions

A total of 1,330 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum for the first time in December, Eurostat said.

The largest groups came from Somalia (250), Afghanistan (185), Venezuela (145), Egypt (115) and Eritrea (95).

The Netherlands received the highest number of these applications (315), followed by Greece (215), Germany (200), Spain (160) and Belgium (105).

EU countries issued 229,735 first-instance asylum decisions in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 15% from the same period a year earlier and 10% from the previous quarter, with 45% of decisions positive.

Protection status was granted at first instance to 103,550 people in the quarter, with 56% receiving refugee status, 23% humanitarian status and 21% subsidiary protection — a form of protection for people who do not qualify as refugees but face serious harm if returned.

Germany (34,940), Spain (23,210) and France (17,450) issued the most positive first-instance decisions in the quarter, while Afghans (37,895), Venezuelans (17,070) and Syrians (4,905) were the main beneficiaries.