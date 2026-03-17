Moldova secures €189m EU funding boost after sweeping business reforms

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The European Commission has paid €189 million to Moldova under its Reform and Growth Facility after the country completed 24 reform steps.

Of the total, €173 million will be transferred directly into Moldova’s state budget and €16 million will fund projects through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform — an EU financing tool that helps support investment projects in partner countries — the Commission announced on Monday.

The latest payment brings the amount provided to Moldova in 2025 to €478 million.

Moldova met the conditions for the second release of funds after reforms including measures to cut administrative burdens for businesses, strengthen cybersecurity and emergency response, and expand digital government services.

Other steps included improving budget transparency and strengthening anti-fraud work, asset recovery and the judicial system.

Energy and investment measures

National electricity and balancing markets were launched — systems designed to buy and sell power and keep supply and demand in balance — and the adoption of renewable energy was scaled up, according to the Commission.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the reforms included “less paperwork”, “better online services” and “a cleaner environment”, adding that the funds would “directly support Moldovans” and help the country continue its “EU path”, in the Commission’s published remarks.

The Commission also said it launched a call for expressions of interest in September 2025 for EU, EEA and Moldova-based businesses to invest in Moldova, with applications open until June 2026.