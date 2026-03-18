Wednesday 18 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU's cattle, sheep drop as pigs defy downward livestock trend

Wednesday 18 March 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU's cattle, sheep drop as pigs defy downward livestock trend
Credit: Unsplash.com

EU livestock production is expected to fall for most animals in 2026, with the exception of pigs.

The EU’s gross indigenous production (GIP) of bovine animals — a measure of animals produced within the EU — is forecast to drop to 11.4 million head in the second half of 2026, down 0.5 million on the same period in 2025, Eurostat revealed on Wednesday. That would represent a fall of 4.2%.

Sheep and goat production are forecast to fall more sharply, with sheep down 17.8% to 12.2 million head and goats down 17.1% to 1.9 million head between the second halves of 2025 and 2026.

Pig production is projected to rise, reaching 61.2 million head in the final quarter of 2026, up 3.2% compared with the same quarter of 2025.

France and Spain lead production in key categories

France is forecast to remain the EU’s largest producer of bovine animals, accounting for 23.1% of the bloc’s total in the second half of 2026, Eurostat said.

Production in France is projected to edge down 0.4% to 2.63 million head over the period.

Among other major bovine producers, output is forecast to fall 0.6% in Germany to 1.7 million head and 5.2% in Ireland to 0.9 million, while Spain is expected to increase production by 2.7% to 1.1 million head.

Spain is also forecast to remain the EU’s largest pig producer, with 15.8 million pigs in the fourth quarter of 2026 — 25.7% of the EU total — representing a 12.0% rise compared with the same quarter of 2025.

Germany (up 3.8% to 9.5 million), Denmark (up 3.1% to 8.0 million) and France (up 2.3% to 5.6 million) are also expected to record increases.

Spain is projected to stay the EU’s leading sheep producer, but output is forecast to fall 40.4% to 2.3 million head in the second half of 2026.

Greece, the bloc’s leading producer of goats, is forecast to produce 0.8 million goats, down 2.6%.

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