NATO backs EU-led Kosovo dialogue but warns political solutions are essential

Credit: Openverse

NATO’s deputy secretary general, Radmila Shekerinska, met the EU’s special representative for the Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue, Ambassador Peter Sorensen, at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday to discuss stability in the Western Balkans.

Shekerinska reiterated NATO’s commitment to the region and pointed to cooperation with the European Union on peace and stability in Kosovo and beyond, the alliance press service informed on Tuesday.

“NATO continues doing what is militarily possible on the ground to safeguard peace, for the benefit of all people living in Kosovo. But the ultimate solution for lasting regional stability is political,” Shekerinska said, adding that NATO “fully support[s] the EU-led dialogue for the normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina and EUSR Sorensen’s efforts.”

The NATO statement said further the allies had agreed to increase their support for the EU’s normalisation efforts and that coordination between NATO and the EU would be key to moving the dialogue forward.

KFOR and EULEX roles in Kosovo

Sorensen also took part in a meeting of the North Atlantic Council — NATO’s main decision-making body — which included NATO partners that contribute personnel to KFOR, NATO said.

KFOR, NATO’s Kosovo Force, helps maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo, working in coordination with the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX).