Ombudsman urges EU to fix handling of disability discrimination complaints

EU Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho. Credit: EU Ombudsman's Office

European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho has asked the European Commission to strengthen how it handles internal complaints involving alleged disability-related discrimination, including by requiring decision-makers to consult disability experts before concluding cases.

Anjinho called for clearer and more comprehensive procedures for dealing with disability-related complaints and allegations of harassment involving staff with disabilities, the European Ombudsman's office informed on Wednesday.

She declared that officials handling such cases should systematically consult the Commission’s central disability team — or other staff with disability expertise — before finalising decisions.

The Ombudswoman also suggested reinforcing the role of the central disability team so it can provide specialist guidance not only on “reasonable accommodation” requests — adjustments to support a person with a disability at work — but also on allegations of disability-related discrimination.

Inquiry followed staff complaint

The suggestions follow an inquiry triggered by a complaint about how the Commission dealt with a request for help that included allegations of psychological harassment linked to disability-related concerns, the European Ombudsman said.

No problems were found in the way the Commission examined the specific harassment allegations in that case.

However, Anjinho said current Commission procedures are not designed to address broader patterns of alleged disability discrimination that are not linked to a single identifiable decision on reasonable accommodation.

This means discrimination claims are currently examined by challenging individual decisions rather than through a broader assessment of alleged discrimination over time.

Anjinho stated that clearer internal guidance should explain the role of the central disability team when a staff member with a disability experiences difficulties with reasonable accommodation or believes they have been treated in a discriminatory way.

She said this approach should be consistent with the European Commission’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.