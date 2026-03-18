Zelenskyy pushes UK and NATO for faster arms aid in London talks

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited London on 17 March for talks with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the latter asked for faster arms aid.

Rutte welcomed an agreement between the UK and Ukraine to enhance security and defence industrial co-operation, the NATO press service informed in a release on Wednesday.

He also underlined NATO’s continued support for Ukraine.

Rutte met Starmer at Number 10 Downing Street and attended Zelenskyy’s address to the UK Parliament.

Zelenskyy cites weapons production and air defence needs

Zelenskyy said the three leaders discussed joint weapons production and co-ordination to strengthen Ukraine and Europe.

He also declared Ukraine needed continued strengthening of air defence and a sufficient supply of missiles for air defence systems, and called for decisions taken at a “Ramstein-format” meeting — a forum of Ukraine’s military partners — to be implemented quickly.

The Ukrainian leader stated that the “PURL initiative” should receive additional contributions.