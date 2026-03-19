EU online learning surges by two-thirds in six years

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More than a third of EU internet users took an online course or used online learning materials in 2025, up from a fifth in 2019, according to new figures from Eurostat.

In total, 34.8% of people who used the internet reported doing an online course or using online learning materials, up from 33.4% in 2024, Eurostat informed on Thursday. The share has risen from 21.4% in 2019.

The Netherlands had the highest level of participation, with 60.2% of internet users engaging in online learning, followed by Ireland at 59.7%, Finland at 50.7% and Sweden at 50.6%.

The lowest shares were recorded in Romania (11.8%), Bulgaria (18.4%) and Cyprus (21.0%).

Online courses and learning materials

Looking at specific methods, 17.3% of internet users took an online course in 2025, Eurostat said.

The highest shares were in Ireland (29.6%), Finland (29.3%) and the Netherlands (28.5%).

A larger proportion — 30.5% — used online learning materials such as educational resources accessed online.

This was most common in the Netherlands (55.1%), Ireland (50.4%) and Hungary (46.4%).

Eurostat published the figures to mark the International Day for Digital Learning on 19 March.