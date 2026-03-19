EU nears halfway point for renewable electricity in 2025

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Nearly half of the electricity generated in the EU in 2025 came from renewable sources, new figures show.

Renewables accounted for 47.3% of the EU’s net electricity generation last year, up slightly from 47.2% in 2024, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Renewable electricity includes power produced from sources such as wind, solar and hydro.

Wind was the biggest renewable source, making up 37.5% of the EU’s renewable electricity in 2025.

Solar provided 27.5%, while hydro accounted for 25.9%.

Solar power recorded the fastest growth compared with 2024, with generation rising by 24.6% in 2025.

Over the same period, electricity generation from hydro fell by 11.8%.

Denmark, Austria and Portugal top the rankings

Denmark recorded the highest share of electricity generated from renewables among EU countries in 2025 at 92.4%, with most of it coming from wind, Eurostat said.

Austria followed with 83.1%, mostly from hydro, and Portugal was close behind on 82.9%, largely from hydro and wind.

The lowest shares were recorded in Malta at 16.2%, Czechia at 16.6% and Slovakia at 17.8%.