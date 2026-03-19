Thursday 19 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU nears halfway point for renewable electricity in 2025

Thursday 19 March 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU nears halfway point for renewable electricity in 2025
Credit: Unsplash.com

Nearly half of the electricity generated in the EU in 2025 came from renewable sources, new figures show.

Renewables accounted for 47.3% of the EU’s net electricity generation last year, up slightly from 47.2% in 2024, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Renewable electricity includes power produced from sources such as wind, solar and hydro.

Wind was the biggest renewable source, making up 37.5% of the EU’s renewable electricity in 2025.

Solar provided 27.5%, while hydro accounted for 25.9%.

Solar power recorded the fastest growth compared with 2024, with generation rising by 24.6% in 2025.

Over the same period, electricity generation from hydro fell by 11.8%.

Denmark, Austria and Portugal top the rankings

Denmark recorded the highest share of electricity generated from renewables among EU countries in 2025 at 92.4%, with most of it coming from wind, Eurostat said.

Austria followed with 83.1%, mostly from hydro, and Portugal was close behind on 82.9%, largely from hydro and wind.

The lowest shares were recorded in Malta at 16.2%, Czechia at 16.6% and Slovakia at 17.8%.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.