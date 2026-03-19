NATO allies decry Iran’s 'indiscriminate attacks' in Gulf security talks

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NATO allies met Gulf partners in Brussels on 18 March to discuss the security situation in the Middle East and its impact on the region and Euro-Atlantic security.

The North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political decision-making body, held talks with representatives from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the alliance announced on Thursday.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska and allied representatives expressed solidarity with the Gulf partners and condemned what they described as Iran’s “indiscriminate attacks” across the region.

Allies also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and recognised the Gulf partners’ right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

Cooperation areas raised in the talks

Allies discussed increasing dialogue with partners to strengthen practical cooperation, including maritime security, countering uncrewed aerial systems — commonly known as drones — protecting critical infrastructure and countering terrorism, NATO said.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are members of NATO’s Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, a partnership forum set up more than 20 years ago focused on political dialogue and practical cooperation.