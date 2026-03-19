EU–Armenia summit to tackle connectivity as visa dialogue gains traction

European Commissioner Kos and Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Yerevan on 19 March 2026. Credit: European Commission

European Commissioner Kos met Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Yerevan on 19 March to discuss deepening Armenia–EU ties ahead of the first EU–Armenia Summit on 5 May.

The summit will take place after Armenia hosts the 8th European Political Community (EPC) Summit, a forum that brings together leaders from across Europe to discuss common political and security issues, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

Kos welcomed what the Commission described as progress in Armenia–Azerbaijan relations in recent months, and cited Armenia’s efforts to normalise relations with Turkey.

The EU supports the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation process and said it is ready to invest in “inclusive regional connectivity” and “full opening”.

Kos’s second visit came six months after her first and followed the adoption of a Strategic Agenda for the EU–Armenia Partnership.

The Commission said the agenda builds on the EU–Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which sets the framework for cooperation.

The Commission also referred to a €270 million “Resilience and Growth Plan” for Armenia announced in April 2024 by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying it has supported socio-economic resilience, export diversification, civil society, and reforms linked to visa liberalisation.

Funding agreement signed and focus on connectivity

Kos and Grigoryan oversaw the signing of a financing agreement covering 2025–2027, which the Commission said will allow remaining funds under the Resilience and Growth Plan to be implemented.

Energy, digital and transport links were also discussed, including work connected to Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative and the EU’s Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, which the Commission said is intended to link Europe with Central Asia via the South Caucasus and Turkey.

Kos reaffirmed EU support for Armenia’s integration into the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

On visa liberalisation, the Commission said Armenia is the only country with an active visa liberalisation dialogue with the EU, and noted that an action plan was presented to Armenian authorities in November 2025.

The EU and Armenia also reiterated commitments on human rights, the rule of law, and democratic values, while the Commission said Kos raised support for Armenia’s democratic institutions ahead of parliamentary elections.