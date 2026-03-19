MEPs advance EU–US trade deal with safety nets against future disputes

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MEPs on the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee have backed plans to scrap most EU tariffs on US industrial and agricultural goods under parts of the EU–US Turnberry trade deal.

The committee adopted its position on two legislative proposals by 29 votes to nine, with one abstention, the European Parliament announced on Thursday.

The proposals would implement parts of the EU–US Framework Agreement announced in August 2025, following a political agreement between the EU and the US reached in July 2025.

Bernd Lange, the Parliament’s rapporteur on the file, said MEPs had agreed a “multi-tiered safety net” to address shortcomings they saw in the European Commission’s proposal.

Conditions before tariff cuts apply

Lange said the committee had strengthened a “suspension clause” — meaning work on granting tariff preferences to US products would be halted if tariffs were imposed on the EU or a member state over foreign policy decisions.

He also pointed out that MEPs supported a “sunrise clause”, under which the legislation could be adopted but the tariff preferences for US products would only take effect once US commitments agreed at Turnberry were being respected.

Another condition would require tariffs on EU products containing less than 50% steel or aluminium to be lowered from 50% to 15% before the regulation takes effect, Lange said.

The two proposals are due to be put to a vote by the full European Parliament at the next plenary session on 26 March, before talks with EU governments begin on the final legislation.