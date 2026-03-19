EU backs €15m push for women leaders in digital governance

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The EU and several member states have launched a global initiative designed to increase women’s leadership in public sector information and communication technology.

The programme focuses on women working in public ICT — a broad term covering digital systems and services used by government bodies — and is intended to support women leaders to help shape gender-inclusive digital policies and act as role models for younger generations, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

Women remain underrepresented in digital and leadership roles within public institutions, despite progress, it added.

Three focus areas and €15m-plus budget

The initiative is built around three areas: training decision-makers to include gender equality in digital policy, improving access to education for women and girls in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and tackling technology-facilitated gender-based violence, the Commission said.

It has a budget of more than €15 million and is co-funded by the EU along with France, Estonia, Germany, Belgium and Latvia.

The programme is coordinated by Expertise France and implemented by a consortium of six EU member state agencies from Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Latvia and Spain.

The launch took place at an event with high-level representatives from the EU and its member states, where work also began on the next EU Action Plan on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in External Action for 2028–2034.