Romania's eastern flank role grows as NATO pledges total defence

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Romanian President Nicuşor Dan to NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 19 March 2026. Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Romania’s President Nicuşor Dan at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday during Dan’s first official visit, NATO said.

Rutte described Romania as strategically important on NATO’s eastern flank and in the Black Sea region, citing the country’s hosting of the French-led NATO Forward Land Forces and its defence investment, the alliance press service informed on Thursday.

NATO was ready to “defend every inch of Allied territory”, Rutte said.

He pointed to recent incidents including the joint scrambling of Allied aircraft and Romanian F-16s, and the interception of ballistic missiles from Iran heading to Turkey.

Rutte also referenced “Eastern Sentry”, described by NATO as an initiative that has increased Allied presence across land, sea and air along NATO’s eastern flank.

Defence spending and support for Ukraine

Romania has exceeded 2% of GDP on “core defence” and is planning to reach 2.5% this year, Rutte said, referring to defence spending as a share of the country’s economic output.

“This is exactly what all Allies need to do — steadily increase investment,” Rutte said, also calling on industry to increase production.

Rutte also emphasised Romania’s support for Ukraine, including three bilateral agreements signed last week on the co-production of defence materiel.

“Romania can always count on NATO,” Rutte said.

Romania joined NATO in 2004, the the statement noted.