Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Ukraine earns NATO praise

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gurov to NATO Headquarters on 19 March 2026. Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Andrey Gurov at NATO Headquarters on Thursday, 19 March 2026, and praised Bulgaria’s role in the alliance’s security efforts.

Rutte commended Bulgaria for its contributions to NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank, the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance reported on Thursday.

NATO uses the term “eastern flank” to refer to member countries closest to Russia and other security pressures in eastern Europe.

He also highlighted Bulgaria’s role in the security of the Black Sea region, which NATO described as an area of strategic importance for the alliance.

Support for Ukraine

Rutte additionally praised Bulgaria for its consistent support to Ukraine, NATO said.

“Happy to meet Prime Minister Andrey Gurov. I commend Bulgaria for its steadfast commitment to the Alliance, including on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea, and for being a strong supporter of Ukraine NATO can count on Bulgaria and Bulgaria can count on NATO,” the Alliance secretary general declared.