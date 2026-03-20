New EU platform seeks specialists to tackle water scarcity and smart solutions

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The European Commission has opened applications for experts to join a new Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform, with selections due to be made later this year.

The group is intended to support the EU Water Resilience Strategy, which was adopted in June 2025, according to the Commission’s statement released on Friday.

The Commission said the platform will act as a forum for dialogue and expertise on restoring and protecting the water cycle, building what it called a “water-smart” economy, and ensuring access to clean and affordable water.

The call for applications was published on 20 March, ahead of World Water Day on Sunday.

Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said the platform would open the door for practitioners and specialists across Europe to help shape EU work on water.

Who can join and what they will do

Applicants are being sought with experience in areas including water efficiency, governance, financing and infrastructure, digitalisation of the water sector, research and innovation, industry skills, and water preparedness and security, the Commission said.

Up to 60 members will be appointed for five-year terms by the Director-General of the Commission’s environment department, with the platform chaired by that department alongside representatives of the Committee of the Regions and the European Economic and Social Committee.

The deadline to apply is 17 April at 23:59, and the first meeting is expected in the third quarter of 2026.